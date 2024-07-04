Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Shares Down 23.6%

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report) dropped 23.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.63 ($0.07). Approximately 27,493,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,025% from the average daily volume of 879,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.37 ($0.09).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.60 million, a PE ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

