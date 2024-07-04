Diversified Trust Co Purchases 89 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.30.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 0.5 %

IBP stock opened at $199.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $263.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.32 and a 200 day moving average of $216.50.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

