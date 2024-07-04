Diversified Trust Co Sells 5,325 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Axonics were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Axonics by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Axonics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $67.52 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -211.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.