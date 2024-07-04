Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 18,859 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $48,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.62.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $467.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $451.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

