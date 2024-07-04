RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $816,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RxSight Stock Performance

RXST opened at $56.99 on Thursday. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. RxSight’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after acquiring an additional 255,150 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,226,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,354,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 133,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RxSight by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RXST. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

