Tien Tzuo Sells 70,833 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $61,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $2,258,029.12.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth $83,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

