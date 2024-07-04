Card Factory (LON:CARD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($1.95) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.36% from the company’s current price.

Card Factory Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CARD stock opened at GBX 96.04 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £331.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. Card Factory has a twelve month low of GBX 79.60 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.27.

Get Card Factory alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Card Factory news, insider Darcy Willson Rymer purchased 92,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £89,599.87 ($113,331.48). In other Card Factory news, insider Matthias Seeger bought 39,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £37,656.96 ($47,630.86). Also, insider Darcy Willson Rymer bought 92,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £89,599.87 ($113,331.48). 7.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.