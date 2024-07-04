Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,950 ($37.31) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.72) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,825 ($35.73).

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,712 ($34.30) on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,065 ($26.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,830 ($35.80). The company has a market capitalization of £9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,835.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,700.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,498.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,702 ($34.18) per share, for a total transaction of £4,647.44 ($5,878.37). Insiders acquired 508 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,421 over the last ninety days. 47.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

