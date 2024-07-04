Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $540,007.71 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $540,007.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,143.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $175,348.02.

On Monday, April 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $115,307.32.

On Thursday, April 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 705 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $63,132.75.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,523 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $139,171.74.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.87. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $117.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 47.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

