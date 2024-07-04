A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 685 ($8.66) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.60) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 601.75 ($7.61).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAG

A.G. BARR Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 608.55 ($7.70) on Thursday. A.G. BARR has a twelve month low of GBX 452 ($5.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 637 ($8.06). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 595.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 559.35. The firm has a market cap of £675.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,789.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £18,015.75 ($22,787.44). In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £18,015.75 ($22,787.44). Also, insider Euan Sutherland bought 11,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 621 ($7.85) per share, with a total value of £74,252.97 ($93,919.77). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,100. 34.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About A.G. BARR

(Get Free Report)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.