iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Position Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $45,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $87.81 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.