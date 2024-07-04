Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,082 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Option Care Health worth $44,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 73,938 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Option Care Health by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,023,000 after purchasing an additional 735,344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 62,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,896,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,698,000 after purchasing an additional 397,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

