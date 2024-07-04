Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 78,094.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269,034 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $44,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Informatica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Informatica by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Informatica during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Informatica during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,521.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $356,023.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,772.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $356,023.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,772.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $2,339,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,075,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,518 shares of company stock worth $5,425,518. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Informatica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

