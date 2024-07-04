Assura (LON:AGR) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt cut shares of Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Assura Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Assura
In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy purchased 198,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £85,559.25 ($108,220.66). In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 198,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £85,559.25 ($108,220.66). Also, insider Ed Smith acquired 50,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,689.54 ($24,904.55). Insiders acquired 305,721 shares of company stock worth $12,777,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Assura Company Profile
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
