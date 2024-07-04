Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 26,730 Shares

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $630,560.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,725,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,289,756.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,459 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $552,694.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

PEO stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

