Unilever’s (ULVR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($62.74) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($46.80) to GBX 4,000 ($50.59) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($58.18) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,314 ($54.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,977.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,298.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,017.10. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,464 ($56.46).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

