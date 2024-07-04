Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cairn Homes (LON:CRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Cairn Homes Trading Up 1.5 %

CRN opened at GBX 146 ($1.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £943.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,319.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.64. Cairn Homes has a 1-year low of GBX 89 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 151.20 ($1.91).

Get Cairn Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cairn Homes

In other news, insider Michael Stanley sold 128,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.00), for a total transaction of £202,766.14 ($256,471.21). Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.