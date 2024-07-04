Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 184,937 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 18% compared to the typical volume of 156,960 call options.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $28.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

