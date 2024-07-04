Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.91

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.91 and last traded at C$7.81, with a volume of 319491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.67.

Skeena Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$709.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.12.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24). Equities research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Skeena Resources

In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$334,476.90. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

