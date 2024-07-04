Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.85 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). Approximately 124,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 85,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.15 ($0.14).

Oncimmune Stock Down 10.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.97. The company has a market capitalization of £7.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

