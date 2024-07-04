N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Price Down 8.4%

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.05 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.24 ($0.24). 400,036 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 228,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £89.12 million, a PE ratio of -161.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.41, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.91.

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

