Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,004.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,004 ($38.00) and last traded at GBX 2,940 ($37.19), with a volume of 3486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,938 ($37.16).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.74) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($49.33) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,768.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,783.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,698.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.

