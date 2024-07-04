IG Group (LON:IGG) Sets New 52-Week High at $838.25

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 838.25 ($10.60) and last traded at GBX 838.25 ($10.60), with a volume of 331225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 833 ($10.54).

IGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 950 ($12.02) to GBX 1,000 ($12.65) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 940.50 ($11.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,125.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 793.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 750.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.25.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

