Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Trading Up 41.2%

Shares of Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) traded up 41.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 1,322,702 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 743,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

Tirupati Graphite Stock Up 71.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tirupati Graphite

In related news, insider Alastair Bath purchased 54,545 shares of Tirupati Graphite stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,999.95 ($7,589.11). Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

