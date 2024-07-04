Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.07. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3,300 shares trading hands.
Stria Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 16.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.
About Stria Lithium
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
