Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.51

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and traded as low as $61.00. Eisai shares last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 331,800 shares traded.

Eisai Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

