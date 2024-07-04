Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.23

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and traded as low as $24.09. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 216 shares.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $391.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
