Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.23

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and traded as low as $24.09. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 216 shares.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $391.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

