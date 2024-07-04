Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.23

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and traded as low as $12.16. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 50,615 shares traded.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
