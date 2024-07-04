EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Up 6.5% in June

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on EMX Royalty from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMX Royalty
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMX Royalty
EMX Royalty Price Performance
EMX stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.84. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.15.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%.
EMX Royalty Company Profile
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.
