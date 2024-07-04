EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Up 6.5% in June

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on EMX Royalty from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EMX Royalty by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,716 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in EMX Royalty by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,508 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 817.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMX stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.84. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

