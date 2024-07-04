Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.40

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and traded as low as $23.32. Randstad shares last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 1,642 shares traded.

Randstad Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.