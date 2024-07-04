Short Interest in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Rises By 6.2%

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 163,700 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 35.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in EVI Industries by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EVI stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 0.38. EVI Industries has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.