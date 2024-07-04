Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.35

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as low as $6.24. Norsk Hydro ASA shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 102,489 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

