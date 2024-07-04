First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $102.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

