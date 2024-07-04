Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $81.03

Bank First National Co. (OTCMKTS:BFNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and traded as high as $82.75. Bank First National shares last traded at $80.91, with a volume of 16,186 shares changing hands.

Bank First National Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.13.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

