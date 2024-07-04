Theodore Blegen Sells 2,500 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.19, for a total transaction of $2,010,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,986 shares in the company, valued at $56,282,041.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total transaction of $1,767,134.88.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total value of $508,515.26.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $839.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $758.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $693.51. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $856.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

