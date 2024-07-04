Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,743,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Ingevity worth $176,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Ingevity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 84,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 40,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Ingevity stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

