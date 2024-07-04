Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $240.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.35. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.