Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.17% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 34,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NUEM opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $276.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.