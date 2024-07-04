First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,208 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $39.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

