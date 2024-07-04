Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 528.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $141.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $141.59. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.