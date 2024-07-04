Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 141,719 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,098,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pacira BioSciences worth $172,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,037,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after buying an additional 285,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $6,286,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $602,170. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.