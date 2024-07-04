Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 57.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.