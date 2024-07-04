Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $439,000 in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Cadre by 635.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $275,759.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CDRE shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Cadre Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $34.03 on Thursday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. Cadre’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

