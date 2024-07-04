Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $459,000 Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

TransUnion Stock Up 2.3 %

TransUnion stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $523,533.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $523,533.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,376. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

