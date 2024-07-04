Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $443,000 Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 95,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

