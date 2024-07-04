Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 640 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 77,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

JPM opened at $208.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.