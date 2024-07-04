Legend Biotech’s (LEGN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.31.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.11. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

