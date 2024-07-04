Spirit AeroSystems’ (SPR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $37.25 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

