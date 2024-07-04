Francis Financial Inc. Sells 344 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Francis Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,016,878,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,757,000 after acquiring an additional 695,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $208.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

