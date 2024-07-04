Diversified Trust Co Buys New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

